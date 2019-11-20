Menu
STYLE: Priscilla Dollery, Regan Vidler and Sally Monti at the Ballina Cup 2017.
Races promise to be 'the biggest' social event this summer

Javier Encalada
20th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
THE Ballina Cup has been confirmed for Friday, January 17, 2020, and tickets are now on sale for what could be the biggest social event of the summer.

The new summer racing carnival will mean the Ballina Jockey Club will open at 11am, with eight races happening on the date.

Club General Manager Matthew Bertram mentioned this is the first time the cup is a summer event in decades.

"It's the first time in a long time, historically there was racing in Ballina commencing around the Christmas period, but it's the first time in a very long time," he said.

"Probably the main factor (for the date change from September to January) is our pursuit of wanting to make the Ballina Cup a major event, the numbers have slowly declined over the last few years, and we are looking for a way to grow the event at a time when it does not impact on schools," he said.

"It's designed to maximise the crowd and offer an economic growth not only to the club but the whole town," he said.

General entry to the precinct will be $15, available online later this week from the club's website.

YOU ARE A WINNER BABY: Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison rode Cashed Up to a win at the 2017 Ballina Cup.
VIP tickets to the club's marquee are now up for sale via Eventbrite, including entry to the races and VIP location marquee viewing of the finish line (comfortable prime position), all-day dining and beverage experience with waitstaff, plus dedicated TAB and bookmaker facilities, and large screens.

Mr Bertram said the race card offers $300,000 prize money for winning horses across the eight races on the day with a prize money boost on the day, plus prizes for Fashions on the Field winners, live music and also the Slipway Hotel special marquee.

Complementary buses will run to and from the racecourse and Lennox Head, Byron Bay, Alstonville and Wardell, among others.

Companies are also able to set up their own marquees.

Start planning your outfit, and get your friends and family some tickets as a Christmas present.

