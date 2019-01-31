Trainer faces ban from racing

Darren Weir (R) is driven out by a supporter from the Ballarat West Police station.

AUSTRALIA'S top trainer Darren Weir is facing a ban from racing his horses in NSW following his arrest by Victorian police Wednesday.

Racing NSW issued a Show Cause Notice to the country's leading trainer to explain why it should not decline to receive or reject nominations for his horses to race.

Weir, 48, was arrested with two other men just before 6am on Wednesday by detectives from the Victorian Police Integrity Intelligence Unit and four electrical devices, or jiggers, were seized.

The trio were quizzed during the day on corruption and betting issues in racing before being released without charge.

Despite the findings racing authorities in Victoria said it had no information or evidence yet to stand down Weir or ban any of his horses.

But Racing NSW Chief Executive Mr Peter V'landys said: "Racing NSW is on record time and again as saying integrity and welfare in this industry is paramount.

"Accordingly, no individual's interest should outweigh the confidence of the public in the integrity and welfare of the industry."

Police are seen at Darren Weir stables in Miners Rest, Victoria. Picture: AAP

Weir, who made more than $31 million in prizemoney last year, has nominated a number of horses for The Golden Slipper. Nominations for The Championships are due shortly.

"It is critical that the image, interests and integrity of thoroughbred racing in New South Wales are not compromised while Mr Weir's conduct is further investigated," V'landys said.

"Mr Weir will be given the opportunity to respond to the Show Cause Notice to ensure that he is provided with natural justice and procedural fairness."

Use of electronic jiggers to give horses electric shocks to improve performance carries a two year disqualification. In the past interstate jockeys Liam Birchley and Ben Currie are currently not allowed to nominate or race horses in NSW.

