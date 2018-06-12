Racing legend heading to the Northern Rivers

Flagbearer Kurt Fearnley enters the stadium before the start of the closing ceremony of the XXI Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday, April 15, 2018.

HE'S been a gold-medal star and Aussie flag-bearer.

He's completed the Kokoda Track without the use of his legs, has won some of the world's renowned marathons and today he was named an Officer of the Order of Australia.

Wheelchair racing legend Kurt Fearnley will this month come to the Northern Rivers for an event hosted by the Lismore branch of Lord's Taverners.

Lismore Lord's Taverners chairman Stan Gilchrist said Fearnley had already been teed up to present at leadership events at Trinity College when his group saw a great opportunity.

But it's not just for sports-lovers, Mr Gilcrhrist said.

"Kurt Fearnley is one of the most outstanding Australians, outstanding people in this world," Mr Gilchrist said.

"So we had the opportunity of getting him and we grabbed it."

Mr Gilchrist said he was thrilled to see a sporting star of Fearnley's calibre visit Lismore.

"He's sought after all over the world," Mr Gilchrist said.

During the event, at Trinity Sports Centre on June 28, Mr Fearnley will be interviewed in front of the crowd.

"It's going to be more than sports," he said.

"He's an inspiration as a person.

"He's a guy with a disability but he disregards that."

Fearnley this year became the first para-athlete to be Australia's flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

At the Games, he wrapped up his career with a gold medal in the men's T54 marathon.

An Evening With Kurt Fearnley will be held at Trinity Sports Centre on the corner of Leycester and Dawson Sts, Lismore from 6.30pm on Thursday, June 28.

The night includes a share platter dinner and there will be a bar available.

For tickets, visit trybooking.com and search "An Evening With Kurt Fearnley".

Tickets will also be available at Optimum Allied Health in Grafton, Ballina and Yamba.