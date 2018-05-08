Menu
Former Daily Examiner and Northern Star racing correspondent Tony White died overnight.
Racing industry mourns death of popular turf journalist

8th May 2018 1:36 PM

THE NSW Racing Industry is mourning the passing of popular turf journalist, Tony White, who passed away overnight.

Tony, 64, suffered a stroke two years ago and had struggled against health issues ever since, requiring daily specialist attention.

He was based at Yamba on the NSW North Coast before relocating to Terrigal on the NSW Central Coast.

White provided racing articles to The Northern Star and Daily Examiner in Grafton as part of his duties with Racing NSW in recent years.

"Tony was a dedicated journalist who was extremely popular, not only with his peers, but with all participants in the NSW Racing Industry," Racing NSW's chief executive Peter V'landys said.

"He devoted much of his life to writing on thoroughbred racing and after covering racing in Sydney, moved to Grafton where his passionate coverage of country racing earned him our (Racing NSW) Country and Provincial Media Award (2005).

"We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to his daughter Shannon and his extended family and friends."

Tony worked at the Daily and Sunday Telegraphs during the 1980s having commenced his career in the media with AAP (Australian Associated Press).

He then ventured north to Grafton where he covered racing and general sport for the Daily Examiner before writing as a freelance, filing country racing articles for Racing NSW, Fairfax and AAP.

His father, 'Hard Luck' Hal White worked for decades at AAP and was a well-known figure in the Sydney racing media.

Prior to becoming a journalist, Tony was a champion surfer in the late 1970s and 1980s competing on the world surfing tour and last year was inducted into the Australian Surfing Walk of Fame at his beloved Maroubra Beach.

Funeral service details are yet to be finalised but once confirmed, will appear on the Racing NSW website.

horse racing racing
Lismore Northern Star

