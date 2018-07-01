Racing ahead of Tour de France

CYCLE RACE: Riders from across NSW are expected to compete on the Ballina Bicycle Club's Knockrow circuit which offers a range of quality sprint and hill-climb challenges.

BEFORE the Tour de France takes over their lives, the Ballina Bicycle Club will hold it's July racing on Sunday.

BBC race director Andrew Downey said the club is expecting good numbers of riders no matter the weather, at the tough Knockrow circuit.

"We are expecting it to be damp but we pay special care and attention to the corners to ensure it can be as safe as possible,” he said.

"So there will be racing unless the weather is extreme.”

The racing will commence at 7am with sign-on at 6.30am.

Downey said the club has been attracting some good riders through the A to E Grades at their events.

"We have been getting good numbers with 25 to 30 starters each race,” he said.

"This week should be no exception.”

Winter is the ideal racing season as riders can enjoy fast times without sweltering temperatures, Downey said.

"This weekend should be no exception, now is a good time to race in the lovely and cool conditions and there's no winds forecast so it will be a pleasant ride.”

Another draw totheevent is some new riders as well as visitors from across the state, Downey said.

"The Ballina Bicycle Club has had some new members since June and we will be racing Grades A through to E with D combined.”

And you don't have to be up for riding with the likes of Cadel Evans, Anna Meares or Ritchie Porte, Downey said.

"Come up for a race, ride or just to cheer on your fellow members and we have coffee available form 6:30am with racing starting from 7am,” he said.

"Anyone who'd like to volunteer for a role within the race is more than welcome, come to the sign on tent and say g'day.”

After the race, Downey said he had no doubt riders would be taking it easy to reserve their strength to stay up late to watch stage two of the Tour de France.

No doubt getting inspiration for the August race.

More information http://www.ballinabicycleclub.com.au/