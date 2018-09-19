Menu
Co-trainers Simon Zahra and Mat Ellerton.
Horses

Raceday focus: Cranbourne

by MICHAEL MANLEY
18th Sep 2018 10:23 AM

THE Mat Ellerton and Simon Zahra-trained stayer High 'N' Dry has the talent to overcome a wide draw at Cranbourne on Wednesday.

High 'N' Dry resumed with a strong third at Geelong and will appreciate the step up in distance, according to Herald Sun form analyst Michael Manley.

BEST BET

HIGH 'N' DRY (R6, No.6)

Ran on well in excellent first-up run when third behind potential star Furrion and Data Point at Geelong. Last campaign he progressed to finished second in the Group 3 Chairman's Stakes in Adelaide. He's a promising stayer and although he wants further, he might still prove too good.

 

NEXT BEST

I AM QUEEN (R8, No.10)

Lightly raced promising former New Zealand mare. Her two Australian starts have produced a third behind Declarationofheart at Sandown and a last start third at Morphettville Parks.

SHAMINO (R4, No.11)

Showed a lot of talent in two runs in May with a debut third at Mornington before an easy win at Cranbourne. Trialled well recently at Cranbourne.

THE TRAINER

PETER GELAGOTIS

HARDINGTON (R5, No.4)

"His form has tapered off. He'll need a rain affected track to run well."

SOLAR CROSS (R5, No.6)

"He'll have this run before getting out to the 2400m distance, which he needs."

IS DON IS GOOD (R6, No.2)

"He's racing in great form. If the rain comes, he's sure to be in the finish. If it's a good track it will be a good test for him."

FormGuide

