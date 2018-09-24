Menu
Trainer Matt Cumani checks up on his horses on the hill track at Ballarat. Picture: Tony Gough
Horses

Raceday focus: Pakenham

by LEO SCHLINK
24th Sep 2018 10:39 AM

GAELIC Dream looks well placed at the weights to return to the winners' list at Pakenham on Monday, according to respected form analyst Leo Schlink.

The three-year-old filly didn't lose any admirers at Sandown when sixth in a blanket finish.

Leo has made her his best for Monday's race meeting with She's Deluxe his next best.

BEST BET

GAELIC DREAM (Race 7, No. 8)

Followed impressive debut win at Geelong with respectable effort at Sandown. Comes in well at the weights after Lewis German's claim.

NEXT BEST

SHE'S DELUXE (Race 1, No. 10)

Unlucky last start over 2000m at Bairnsdale. Extra 200m suits perfectly. Michael Walker's only ride for the day.

ALL DREAMS NO HOPE (Race 2, No. 1)

Endured torrid run when chased strongly over this course and distance last start. Fitter for the run and beautifully drawn.

Matt Cumani has two runners engaged at Pakenham Synthetic. Picture: Luke Marsden
THE TRAINER

MATT CUMANI

ZANCADA (Race 1, No. 11)

"He's a lovely horse. We were going to have a look at the Derby Trial (at Flemington on Wednesday) but he's at the bottom of the order. He's a nice stayer in the making. We're hoping he runs well."

KENDOJONES (Race 4, No. 11)

"He's a half-brother to Global Glamour. Very, very green first up. We're hoping for improvement here."

THE JOCKEY

LEWIS GERMAN

In demand with his 2kg claim, the apprentice rides LAVA TONGUE (Race 2, No. 3), PARIS GEM (Race 3, No. 11), COUNT OF ESSEX (Race 4, No. 4), DOOGAN'S DESTINY (Race 6, No. 5), GAELIC DREAM (Race 7, No. 8) and ABSOLUTELYCERTAIN (Race 8, No. 8).

