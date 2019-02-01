Racecaller hangs up microphone after 50 years of greyhounds

Casino and Lismore greyhound tracks race caller Bob Lane is retiring after 50 years on the tracks calling races.

Casino and Lismore greyhound tracks race caller Bob Lane is retiring after 50 years on the tracks calling races. Marc Stapelberg

IT WILL be the end of an era when Bob Lane calls his last race after more than 50 years in the job at the Casino Greyhound Racing Club today.

His voice has been part of Northern Rivers greyhound racing since the 1960s with his broadcasts heard trackside on Sky Racing at Casino and Lismore.

He will turn 74 on Monday and comes full circle today, having called his first greyhound meeting at Casino in September 1967.

Lane lives on a 5-hectare property between Kyogle and Casino, with his part-time career calling races starting when regular commentator Johnny Keep moved to Brisbane in the late 1960s.

He took over at Casino and Lismore greyhounds, also calling thoroughbred meetings at Casino, Lismore, Ballina, Murwillumbah and Tabulam.

"It's been a great hobby of mine but unfortunately you can't go on forever,” Lane said.

"I was going to give it away 12 months ago but I had a few things going on and now felt like a better time.

"I've met so many people through this, people who I would have never met in real life and that's something I'm really grateful for, the friendships could never be replaced.

"I hope I've been able to do my bit (for greyhound racing) and that I've been able to contribute or make it better in some way.”

The early 1970s saw radio get involved in the coverage of racing. His calls were first taken on 2LM at Lismore then 2GF at Grafton.

That continued until Sky Channel started to cover Northern Rivers race meetings in 2004.

In 2005 he was diagnosed with Hodgkinson's Lymphoma, which he has been free of since before he suffered a near-fatal gall stone attack that put him into hospital for four months in 2009.

"I probably shouldn't even be here today but I've made the most of my life,” Lane said.

"You need to stay in touch somehow when you get to my age and this has been my thing. I'm very lucky.”

Lane finished his commitments at Lismore on Tuesday night and the Grafton race-calling team will replace him in the meantime at Casino.

He will not be lost to greyhound racing on the Northern Rivers and plans to attend more meetings.

"I'd like to have more free time to go to the cattle sales and I'm sure I'll still get to the greyhounds, probably nearly as much as I do now,” he said.

"I have grandkids in Victoria and they'll keep me busy, too.”