Race to win river back after last year's upset result

Richmond Valley Council's general manger Vaughan Macdonald and mayor Robert Mustow want to win back the Richmond River in the Council Challenge against Lismore City Council's mayor Isaac Smith and staff at the Woodburn Riverside Festival.

FOR years, the right to lord over Richmond River has been a part of the Woodburn Riverside Festival.

This year the stakes are high.

For the first time, Lismore City Council won the Council Challenge trophy last year.

Because Woodburn is divided by the river and Richmond Valley and Lismore Council's, the 'owner' of the river is a battle fought hard through a series of challenges on and off the river.

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow is determined to bring the river home.

"Last year because Lismore GM Shelly was new to her role and it was her first Riverside Festival, we followed the Marquess of Queensberry Rules, but this year the gloves are off," Cr Mustow said.

Riverside Fest organiser Pam Bellingham said the two teams were reportedly "in strict training for the gruelling event, and will no doubt be using every means available to ensure their success."

This event is definitely a spectator sport, you won't want to miss it.

THE BATTLE: WHEN AND WHERE

The battle takes place at Woodburn on Saturday, October 12 at 10.30am. Woodburn Riverside Festival is on all day with plenty of family activities including the raft race, amusement rides, market stalls, cash prizes and biathlon from 9am-9pm.

Further information from Pam on 0414 953 879.