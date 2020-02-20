Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young Fire Volunteer
Young Fire Volunteer
News

Race car carrier, emergency crews on scene

Aisling Brennan
20th Feb 2020 3:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are attending a car carrier on fire near Woodenbong.

Initial reports state the vehicle is on fire on Summerland Way at Mount Lindesay Rd, east of Woodenbong.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman confirmed crews were on the scene of an incident.

Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said an RFS crew was on the scene, along with Fire and Rescue NSW to help contain a fire which started in a car carrier-type vehicle which is transporting a race car and ethanol fuel.

He said crews were helping to contain the incident.

The roads have been closed in both directions and northbound from Hildebrands Rd.

More information to come.

bus fire nsw road closures nsw rural fire service summerland way woodenbong
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        premium_icon Farmer accused of calf disfigurement, theft faces court

        News THE 36-year-old Casino farmer has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

        Future of Lismore store uncertain after chain collapses

        premium_icon Future of Lismore store uncertain after chain collapses

        News POPULAR homewares chain announces shock collapse, with the future of the Lismore...

        Splendour offers quirky surprises with strong lineup

        premium_icon Splendour offers quirky surprises with strong lineup

        News THE 20th version of the Byron Bay festival will include some surprises. The lineup...

        MOZZIE ALERT: Cover up as insects may carry viruses

        premium_icon MOZZIE ALERT: Cover up as insects may carry viruses

        News FIVE tips for keeping annoying, biting insects at bay as it numbers surge following...