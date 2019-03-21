Inglis: ‘I shouldn’t turn to the bottle for the answer’

Greg Inglis has admitted to struggles with alcohol in the past.

Rabbitohs skipper Greg Inglis has admitted to using alcohol as a crutch to helping him fight his mental demons in the past.

However the Maroons and Kangaroos star believes he has put those days behind him and no longer thinks that alcohol is the answer to his problems.

"I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis told League Life.

"Without a doubt I have used alcohol to fight my problems in the past.

"I had a chat with Wayne (Bennett) a couple of months ago about it.

"People forget that I train nine to 10 months of the year and I only get a certain amount of time off.

"But in saying that in that time I have surgeries that I have to get fixed up, so there is only so much time that I get off.

"I have to train for the rest of the year for that to happen, but in saying that alcohol shouldn't be the problem."

Greg Inglis has sought out advice from his coach Wayne Bennett about his personal demons involving alcohol.

Inglis admits he went to his new coach Wayne Bennett, who is famously a teetotaller for guidance on his drinking earlier this season, but knows the decision is ultimately up to him.

"The problem lies with me and solely with me and I put my hand up and I shouldn't turn to the bottle for the answer," Inglis said.

"I don't think anybody should and going through my mental issues, I am very determined the way I play football, but at the end of the day it is up to the individual.

"I made that decision and I had a chat to Wayne about it and Wayne put me onto someone else, who put me on a really good path."

