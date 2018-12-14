Twitter swipe fuels Broncos and Bunnies war

THE Broncos-Rabbitohs rivalry has kicked up another gear after a senior South Sydney official unloaded on Brisbane's decision to sack assistant coach Jason Demetriou.

Demetriou was given his marching orders last week following Wayne Bennett's dismissal and the arrival of new coach Anthony Seibold.

Rabbitohs football manager Brock Schaefer slammed the Broncos in a tweet, which has since been deleted.

"A club choosing to sack JD is easily one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in Rugby League and I've seen some things," Schaefer tweeted.

Schaefer was Northern Pride CEO while Demetriou was coach at the Intrust Super Cup club in Cairns.

Demetriou will land on his feet though after linking up with Bennett at South Sydney.

His move to Redfern was expertly managed by Demetriou and Bennett.

Bennett denied Demetriou would be joining him, forcing the Broncos to sack Demetriou with a year to run on his contract and issue him a payout.

Demetriou was then able to formalise a deal with the Rabbitohs for 2019.

Wayne Bennett shows his excitement at becoming the Rabbitohs head coach.



BENNY THE BRA BOY

The infamous Bra Boys surfing mob could soon have a new neighbour - former Broncos super coach Wayne Bennett.

Bennett is still finding his feet in Sydney following his shift to the Rabbitohs a fortnight ago.

It is understood he has been commuting back to Brisbane on days off in between coaching the Bunnies and researching real estate in Sydney.

Bennett has been taken by the views and relaxed feel of eastern beachside suburbs Maroubra, Bondi and Coogee. Maroubra is just 10km from Rabbitohs training for Bennett, who enjoyed the short commutes to Broncos training.

The Bra Boys put Maroubra on the global map a decade ago with their self-titled movie, but it's unlikely they will see Bennett in a wetsuit anytime soon.

Brisbane Broncos rookie Tanah Boyd at pre-season training. Picture: AAP



FIGHT TO RETAIN TANAH

The Broncos are facing a battle to retain boom halfback Tanah Boyd.

Rated the next Allan Langer, Boyd's talent has not gone unnoticed, with four Sydney-based clubs expressing interest in the blond bombshell.

Boyd is off-contract at the end of 2020, meaning rival clubs can't table formal offers until November 1 next year.

That gives the Broncos plenty of time to secure Boyd, whose preference is to stay in Brisbane.

ISC BACK FOR SUNDAY WORSHIP

GOOD news for the Intrust Super Cup - Queensland's premier league competition is set to return to a Sunday television timeslot.

Broadcasters Channel 9 shifted the Intrust Super Cup to a Saturday this year but the ratings were a disaster. Talks are underway to return the popular competition to its traditional Sunday TV timeslot.

ROOSTERS POACH TITAN TALENT

THE Roosters have thumbed their nose at the Titans in their own backyard.

The reigning NRL premiers yesterday held a junior academy match on the Gold Coast against Brisbane league nursery Marsden High.

The Roosters youngsters included some of the Gold Coast's top young talent, including Palm Beach Currumbin products Josh Bevan, Izzy Higgins and Ethan King.

King is the son of former Gold Coast first grade player Andrew King.

The concept was the brainchild of former Titans recruitment manager Jamie Mathiou, who has been poaching some of the region's best talent for the Roosters.

The Titans have invested $2 million in an attempt to stop the Gold Coast's best young talent signing with rival clubs.

GOOD ON YA GOLD COAST

THUMBS up to the Gold Coast Titans for spreading some cheer at Gold Coast University Hospital this week.

The Titans handed out gifts and smiles to sick children at the Gold Coast's biggest hospital on Wednesday.

"It will be my first Christmas with my little one," star recruit Tyrone Peachey said.

"I'd hate for her to be sick. It was awesome to help families with sick kids."