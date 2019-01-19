Sony dumps R Kelly amid abuse claims

R Kelly has been reportedly dropped by Sony Music after a documentary alleged sexual misconduct against the singer. Picture: AFP

Sony Music has decided to dissolve its working relationship with R&B; artist R Kelly, according to Billboard.

The news comes after the release of Lifetime's six-part documentary series Surviving R Kelly on January 3, which detailed allegations of sexual misconduct against the singer.

Representatives for Sony and R Kelly could not be immediately reached, according to Billboard and Mr Kelly has also now been removed from the RCA website.

Mr Kelly's last release with the label was a Christmas themed album in 2016, although he has released several songs independently since then.

He tweeted earlier this month that he had a new album coming out soon.

After the debut of the documentary series, protests against Mr Kelly ramped up.

The documentary included interviews of women claiming to have experienced Mr Kelly's alleged abuse first-hand, as well as former members of his inner-circle attesting to Mr Kelly's alleged inappropriate behaviour towards underage girls.

Investigators in Georgia reportedly contacted women and families of those accusing Mr Kelly in the series after it went to air.

Police have launched two investigations, one in Chicago and one in Atlanta.

Buzzfeed broke a story in 2017 alleging that Mr Kelly was operating an abusive sex cult in both cities.

Artists such as Lady Gaga, Chance The Rapper and Phoenix have apologised for their collaboration with the artist since the series aired.

There have also reportedly been calls from community organisers to ban Mr Kelly's music on some radio stations.

Allegations against Mr Kelly have been around for over a decade.

He was acquitted on child pornography charges in 2008 but they have resurfaced repeatedly in recent years, with the latest report this month.

Mr Kelly has repeatedly denied all allegations of misconduct.