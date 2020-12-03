Menu
QUT students have been targeted by a scam email that threatens to release sexually explicit videos of them unless they pay a Bitcoin ransom.
Uni students targeted in sex video email scam

by ANTONIA O’FLAHERTY
3rd Dec 2020 8:32 PM
A Queensland university is investigating how a scam email was sent to students which falsely threatened to release a sexually explicit video unless recipients transferred thousands of dollars into a bitcoin account.

The scam email, sent to Queensland University of Technology students, warns that the attacker has gained access to the recipient's camera and microphone and threatened to release a supposed sexually explicit video captured unless they transfer $1490USD into a Bitcoin account within 48 hours.

Students posted online saying they had been inundated with notifications after hundreds of students had been responding to the fake email thread.

One social media user urged others to ignore the spam email and to delete the "vile" responses from students.

A source said the university's "failure to protect students personal information is clearly unacceptable."

A student online warned others they could potentially breach conduct policies for swearing in responses in the fake email thread.

A QUT spokeswoman said the university had been advising students to delete the email and the replies.

"We are doing everything we can to alert and support students," she said.

"QUT takes data security very seriously and can confirm that it's IT systems have not been compromised," she said.
"QUT is currently investigating the email in question which was sent to some students."

