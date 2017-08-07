Quote for oval revamp comes in 40% over budget

Lismore Council's general manager Gary Murphy, Member for Page Kevin Hogan and mayor Isaac Smith welcomed the fast tracking of $3M upgrade funding for Oakes Oval in April.

LISMORE City Council will be forced to review its plans for a major upgrade of its premier sporting field after they were quoted at $1.2 million above the original $2.8 million budget.

The planned improvements to Oakes Oval, which included a major upgrade of the main pavilion and a host of other improvements, were funded jointly between the council and a Federal Government grant.

But after putting the project out to tender the council attracted just one applicant, Bennett Constructions, which estimated the work would cost just over $4 million.

The councillors will review the matter at next Tuesday night's meeting to determine a way forward for the project.

The council papers state that to remain within budget "the scope of work will have to be re-determined and the standard of some of the specified items reconsidered”.

The original scope of the tender included the demolition of parts of the old infrastructure, an upgrade of team changing facilities, new field irrigation systems, improved spectator mounds, paved areas, landscaping, plus new sight screens, grand stands, a scoreboard, perimeter fencing, and an upgrade of the Dawson and Magellan Street toilets.

It also included the extension of the playing field to accommodate AFL football, plus new oval fencing, cricket nets and goal posts.

Lismore City Council's manager of major recreation and cultural facilities Tony Duffy said some "aesthetic elements” such as landscaping and paving would have to be reduced to ensure the project met its budget.

"We will also pull back on some non-essential elements,” Mr Duffy said.

"A good example of this is the boundary fencing. This is still in quite good condition so we will make the call not to replace that for now.

"Our main focus is to ensure that the player amenities, grounds and spectator facilities are second to none, while things like landscaping are not as important.

"Whatever aesthetic elements we cannot fund this time around, we will place into Stage 2, which includes a full redevelopment of the Gordon Pavilion function centre and more seating and amenities.

"While Stage 2 is not funded, we hope that as a sporting centre, state and federal governments will see fit to continue their support of Lismore and this regional sporting facility.”

The final scope of the work will be subject to a negotiation between the council and Bennett Construction to ensure the project meets its budget.