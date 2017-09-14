25°
News

Quit smoking study recruiting participants

Want assistance quitting?
Want assistance quitting? MrKornFlakes
JASMINE BURKE
by

A NEW quit smoking study is now recruiting participants from regional and remote areas of New South Wales.

The study conducted by researchers at the University of Newcastle and Hunter New England Population Health offers smokers either:

- Video support sessions (e.g. via Skype, FaceTime);

- Telephone support calls; or

- Written materials to help them quit smoking.

Study participants will also be asked to complete a brief online survey about smoking habits initially and then 4-months, 7-months and 13-months later.

The purpose of the research is to provide support to those who are interested in quitting.

Submissions made during the study will help the researchers determine if smokers who live in regional and remote areas are willing to use these types of support during a quit attempt and the helpfulness of each of these strategies.

People who engage in the following can join:

- smoke cigarettes or use tobacco every day

- aged 18 years or older

- have access to a telephone, and to a mode of video-communication (e.g. Skype, FaceTime)

- have access to the internet and a current e-mail address

- live in a regional or remote area of New South Wales, Australia.

For more information and to Go to the Survey click on: www.newcastle.edu.au/research/quit

Topics:  northern rivers health research smoking

Lismore Northern Star
Survivor contestant shares terrifying cancer story

Survivor contestant shares terrifying cancer story

THE North Coast local says she couldn't believe what she was hearing: "You never think this sort of thing happens to you".

What's that wet stuff coming out of the sky?

Unfortunately the rain won't last long enough for you to need a brolly.

Finally - a little bit of rain on the Northern Rivers

Business leaders slam council over rejection of Square plans

An aerial of Lismore near the base hospital.

'We won't be investing any more time into this proposal': developer

WATCH: Ex-RAAF pilot flies back in time for 80th birthday

MEMORY LANE: Ex-RAAF pilot John Grant with Classic Aero Adventure Flights owner Mark Awad just before John's birthday flight.

'I've spent 53 and a half years flying for a living'

Local Partners