Quit smoking study recruiting participants

A NEW quit smoking study is now recruiting participants from regional and remote areas of New South Wales.

The study conducted by researchers at the University of Newcastle and Hunter New England Population Health offers smokers either:

- Video support sessions (e.g. via Skype, FaceTime);

- Telephone support calls; or

- Written materials to help them quit smoking.

Study participants will also be asked to complete a brief online survey about smoking habits initially and then 4-months, 7-months and 13-months later.

The purpose of the research is to provide support to those who are interested in quitting.

Submissions made during the study will help the researchers determine if smokers who live in regional and remote areas are willing to use these types of support during a quit attempt and the helpfulness of each of these strategies.

People who engage in the following can join:

- smoke cigarettes or use tobacco every day

- aged 18 years or older

- have access to a telephone, and to a mode of video-communication (e.g. Skype, FaceTime)

- have access to the internet and a current e-mail address

- live in a regional or remote area of New South Wales, Australia.

For more information and to Go to the Survey click on: www.newcastle.edu.au/research/quit