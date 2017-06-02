20°
Quirky business names for Northern Rivers firms

Alison Paterson
| 2nd Jun 2017 11:30 AM
BE YOUR OWN BOSS: When you operate a small business, you can set the rules.
BE YOUR OWN BOSS: When you operate a small business, you can set the rules.

WHILE operating your own small business is a serious, well, business, having fun with your firm's name is part and parcel of being your own boss.

While you don't want to confuse your target market, a memorable business name for your shop or service can mean the difference between profit and loss.

Here are nine quirky names of Northern Rivers businesses - send us the businesses names which make you laugh.

  • Curl Up & Dye in Uki - Hairdresser
  • Frigid-Air - Air conditioning
  • Motion Movers - Septic tank service
  • Pipe Dreams - Plumber
  • Choppy Chop Tree Services - Aborist
  • Absolute Soul Secrets - Clairvoyants
  • All Holes Barred - Body Piercing
  • Byron Babe Watch - Babysitter
  • Foot Stop Mobile Podiatrist - Podiatrist
Topics:  northern rivers business quiery business names small business

