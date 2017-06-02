Quirky business names for Northern Rivers firms

WHILE operating your own small business is a serious, well, business, having fun with your firm's name is part and parcel of being your own boss.
While you don't want to confuse your target market, a memorable business name for your shop or service can mean the difference between profit and loss.
Here are nine quirky names of Northern Rivers businesses - send us the businesses names which make you laugh.
- Curl Up & Dye in Uki - Hairdresser
- Frigid-Air - Air conditioning
- Motion Movers - Septic tank service
- Pipe Dreams - Plumber
- Choppy Chop Tree Services - Aborist
- Absolute Soul Secrets - Clairvoyants
- All Holes Barred - Body Piercing
- Byron Babe Watch - Babysitter
- Foot Stop Mobile Podiatrist - Podiatrist