Quirky bicycle Christmas tree 'retired' for this year

INTRICATE: Lismore City Council's gift to the community was a recycled Christmas Tree in 2015. Cathy Adams

LISMORE'S recycled bicycle tree will not adorn the city this year.

Instead, Lismore City Council has installed a new Christmas tree in the CBD made out of recycled traffic signs.

The quirky tree was first unveiled in 2015, when it was set up on the corner of Keen and Magellan Streets.

It was created out of recycled bicycles from the Revolve Shop, which would have ended up as scrap metal.

These were welded onto the steel frame at council's metal shop and the structure was then painted all colours of the rainbow by the council staff and their families, in their own time.

The tree was a gift from the council to Lismore residents.

Last year, the Christmas tree was set up in the village of Clunes.

The tree was set to return to its original home in Lismore this year, and was hoped to be at the Quadrangle from today.

Quadrangle placemaking officer Marisa Snow said on November 20 that the first official partnership activity at the Quad by Lismore Council and Southern Cross University would be the lighting of the Christmas tree, along with the installation of a free book swap miniature library.

"We're working with a designer who is working on a number of bikes that are also sculptural pieces and when you ride them, they light up the tree,” she said.

"It will be the classic activation of an existing site.”

Lismore Council confirmed today no Christmas tree will be located in the Quad this year.

"Unfortunately, the bicycle tree needed more work than anticipated, so it's retired for this year,” a council spokesperson said.

"But we will definitely be bringing it back to the community next year.”