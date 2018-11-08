Is this the quirkiest job vacancy on the Northern Rivers?

ARE you looking for a job?

One Lismore business is searching for a new team member - but you do need to have some very special skills to do the work.

Based in Magellan St, 9 Silent Whispers Gems is on the hunt for a psychic.

The shop specialises in quality and affordable crystals, handmade jewellery, salt lamps, incense, books, tarot cards, essential oils and Reiki and more.

But now they're branching out.

"Psychic/reader wanted," they posted on Facebook.

"Are you an experienced reader and looking for some extra work or an amazing environment to work out of?

"Then we are looking for you. Please contact us if you are interested to find out more. 147 Magellan Street, Lismore."

Head to the 9 Silent Whispers Facebook page for more information.

Other job vacancies on the Northern Rivers

1. Handyman: A property maintenance business is looking for a person who can do mowing, gardening and other jobs. You will need your own ABN and vehicle. It's part time but could lead to a permanent position. Phone David on 0415 663 901

2. Senior mechanic: Richmond Valley Council is looking for someone to manage the mechanical workshop in Casino and provide customer service to clients. Contact David Timms on 0475 959 715

3. Factory and delivery driver: A storeperson/delivery driver is needed on a casual basis. Duties include collating, loading and delivering materials to site, cleaning, helping trades on site, factory work. Must be reliable and fit, with a current driver's licence and forklift licence. Apply in person at 17 Sheather St, Ballina

4. Restaurant manager: A full-time, experienced restaurant manager is needed for a busy and popular venue in Byron Bay. Must hold a relevant diploma level qualification or have three years' experience in a similar role. Email treehouseonbelongil@gmail.com with a cover letter and resume

5. Early childhood educator: St Anne's Long Day Care Centre at Skennars Head is looking for diploma qualified educators to be available on a casual basis. For more information phone 6687 5961.