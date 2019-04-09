Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Sinclair Timberlake died in Kallangur on June 18, 2014.
Crime

Dad to stand trial over toddler’s death

by Vanessa Marsh
9th Apr 2019 1:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has been committed to stand trial over the death of his three-year-old son in Brisbane.

Timberlake, 38, was charged with the murder of his son Sinclair after the boy died of severe internal injuries at their Kallangur home, north of Brisbane, in 2014.

 

Pictures: Supplied
Pictures: Supplied

 

Timberlake faced a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court this week where witnesses gave evidence they had seen the little boy with injuries before he died.

His barrister today conceded there was a prima facie case against his client.

Timberlake was committed to stand trial for murder in the Supreme Court on a date yet to be set.

child death crime editors picks quincy timberlake sinclair

Top Stories

    Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    premium_icon Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    Council News THEIR tacos are already legendary on the Northern Rivers, and now they're planning to open a storefront.

    'Genuine concerns' held for missing man

    'Genuine concerns' held for missing man

    News Benny Bradshaw was last seen in Nimbin last Friday

    Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    premium_icon Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    Crime Lismore Base Hospital was evacuated on Sunday

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers