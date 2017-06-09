17°
VIDEO REPORT: Japanese quilting art of Sashiko at Lennox

Marc Stapelberg
| 10th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
PATIENT CRAFT: The Northern Rivers Japanese Textile retreat, organised by Cally Bennett and Jane MacDonald.
PATIENT CRAFT: The Northern Rivers Japanese Textile retreat, organised by Cally Bennett and Jane MacDonald.

WOMEN from all round Australia descended on Lennox Head to create art out of fabric under the guidance of Lismore's own Jane MacDonald who has garnered a well-known reputation in Sashiko, a Japanese style of stitching and embroidery.

The third annual Northern Rivers Japanese Textile retreat, organised by Cally Bennett, offered twenty-one enthusiastic participants the opportunity to work with textiles from Japan and to fine-tune Kogin, a particular style of Sashiko.

 

"It looks complicated but it is very easy and very enjoyable.

"It also has a cultural and historical legacy that is satisfying to engage with."

Sashiko is traditionally used to reinforce points of wear or to repair worn places or tears with patches, but this running stitch technique is often used for purely decorative purposes in quilting and embroidery.

The common motifs used are waves, mountains, bamboo, bishamon, key fret, double cypress fence, arrow feathers, seven treasures, pampas grass, overlapping diamonds, linked diamonds, lightning, linked hexagons and persimmon flower.

Ms MacDonald has 29 years experience in patchwork, Sashiko and teaching and is a distributor of Japanese fabrics and textiles.

She travels to Japan once a year to study with masters in the craft who are predominantly women.

She said it was awe inspiring to witness them bring out textiles that were over a hundred years old.

It is the third time the event has been held in Lennox Head with the proposed date for next year being set as September.

Janet Pietsch, of Victoria, said Jane was recognised as the best to teach Sashiko and she enjoyed engaging with this historical form of art and craft.

Aside from her buying and selling, Ms MacDonald's role as a teacher takers her across Australia to expo's where her knowledge is greatly appreciated.

Lismore Northern Star
