'Quietest MP in parliament': Premier's jab at Ballina member

THE NSW Coalition has community organisations in their sights coming into the next election, with an announcement that $200,000 would be allocated to the relocation of the Ballina Community Men's Shed.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin visited Ballina on Sunday to announce the funds that would be contributed by the State Government.

"We know that when it comes to men's health, when it comes to dealing with issues, especially disrupted employment and retirement and all those issues that men need support around, The Men's Shed movement is phenomenal,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian. Amber Gibson

The Premier also made comment on issues surrounding the call to action for the clean-up and rehabilitation of the Richmond River but did not mention potential funding or allocation.

"What makes communities strong is the environment and making sure about environmental protection and that the local environment for which people live is a pristine as possible and I'm incredibly proud of our record,” the Premier said.

"Do we need to do more? Of course we do. Ben and I have discussed this matter at length about all the opportunities we have into the future about strengthening our clean environments but also protecting what we have for the future, especially when we have a lot of tourists in the area.

"You need to make sure as a government that you are doing everything you can to protect those river systems.”

When asked about organised pill testing at events, Premier Berejiklian said that she would be going to Sydney later yesterday to address the issue there.

The Premier praised Ben Franklin's work efforts in the local area as a candidate for the seat of Ballina, also commenting on the efforts of current sitting MP Tamara Smith.

"I'll just give you a statement of fact. She is probably the quietest MP in the parliament,” she said.

"I don't hear from her at all but I do hear from Ben all the time and that's why I am convinced with Ben Franklin as the local MP this region will get even more of what it deserves as far as a State's government is concerned,” Premier said.

"I'm not going to hide the fact that if Ben Franklin were elected the member here that would give me an even stronger voice from this region in parliament to be able to get things done,” Premier said.

Mr Franklin also commented that MP Tamara Smith's efforts had been disappointing.

"It's incredibly disappointing that the local member isn't standing up and doing what I believe is the job she should be doing in representing her community,” Mr Franklin said.

"It's very difficult for the current member, she is not a part of the government, she doesn't have access to the sort of support, funding, resources that I am able to do.

"I make no apology for standing up every single day advocating for our region, knocking on the doors of the ministers, knocking on the doors of the Premier and saying this is what our region needs.

"Now the local member doesn't do that but I'll step into the breach if I'm elected.”