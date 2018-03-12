Quiet achiever named Woman of the Year

WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Outstanding volunteer Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Thomas George MP as the announcement of her being named as the Local Woman of the Year for the electorate of Lismore as part of the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

OUTSTANDING volunteer Jill Hepburn has been announced as the Local Woman of the Year for the electorate of Lismore as part of the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

On Friday morning Member for Lismore Thomas George announced Mrs Hepburn as the winner of the awards which showcase inspirational stories of commitment, sacrifice and extraordinary achievement.

"These awards are important as there so are many wonderful women making an outstanding contribution to the NSW community,” he said.

"These include the local heroes and volunteers who deserve to be recognised, as woman such as Jill are fantastic role models within the community.”

Mr George said Mrs Hepburn has been involved in community organisations in Lismore for over 50 years.

He said dude to her dedication and love of Lismore Richmond Rovers Football Club, in 1992 she was made a Life Member.

In 2016 she was Football Far North Coast's Volunteer of the Month in May and later that year was named Northern NSW Football's Volunteer of the Year.

Currently Mrs Hepburn holds the multiple roles of club secretary, assistant treasurer and licencee.

Mr George said she is passionate and committed to driving grassroots football, which is seen in the countless hours she puts in each season to ensure everyone has a positive experience.

He said Mrs Hepburn was a volunteer for the Lismore Neighbourhood Centre for more than 20 years and currently helps at events held by Our Kids, an organisation which raises funds for the children's ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

"Jill is a quiet achiever, performing these services without the need for recognition from her own community, but today we acknowledge her dedication,” Mr George said.