Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Outstanding volunteer Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Thomas George MP as the announcement of her being named as the Local Woman of the Year for the electorate of Lismore as part of the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards.
WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Outstanding volunteer Jill Hepburn is congratulated by Thomas George MP as the announcement of her being named as the Local Woman of the Year for the electorate of Lismore as part of the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards. Supplied
News

Quiet achiever named Woman of the Year

Alison Paterson
by
12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

OUTSTANDING volunteer Jill Hepburn has been announced as the Local Woman of the Year for the electorate of Lismore as part of the 2018 NSW Women of the Year Awards.

On Friday morning Member for Lismore Thomas George announced Mrs Hepburn as the winner of the awards which showcase inspirational stories of commitment, sacrifice and extraordinary achievement.

"These awards are important as there so are many wonderful women making an outstanding contribution to the NSW community,” he said.

"These include the local heroes and volunteers who deserve to be recognised, as woman such as Jill are fantastic role models within the community.”

Mr George said Mrs Hepburn has been involved in community organisations in Lismore for over 50 years.

He said dude to her dedication and love of Lismore Richmond Rovers Football Club, in 1992 she was made a Life Member.

In 2016 she was Football Far North Coast's Volunteer of the Month in May and later that year was named Northern NSW Football's Volunteer of the Year.

Currently Mrs Hepburn holds the multiple roles of club secretary, assistant treasurer and licencee.

Mr George said she is passionate and committed to driving grassroots football, which is seen in the countless hours she puts in each season to ensure everyone has a positive experience.

He said Mrs Hepburn was a volunteer for the Lismore Neighbourhood Centre for more than 20 years and currently helps at events held by Our Kids, an organisation which raises funds for the children's ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

"Jill is a quiet achiever, performing these services without the need for recognition from her own community, but today we acknowledge her dedication,” Mr George said.

jill hepburn lismore woman of the year northern rivers community thomas george volunteer woman of the year
Lismore Northern Star
POKIES HOTSPOTS: Which towns in our region are 'high risk'

POKIES HOTSPOTS: Which towns in our region are 'high risk'

Politics NSW Government gambling reform legislation means gaming machine numbers will be capped in some towns.

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM
High action at Kyogle Rodeo

High action at Kyogle Rodeo

News Fearless cowgirl rides the bulls at Kyogle Rodeo

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM
SNAPPED: All things delicious

SNAPPED: All things delicious

News Eat the Street a big hit over the weekend

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM
Beautifying the region

Beautifying the region

Council News Council looks at ways to join its community.

  • 12th Mar 2018 4:00 AM

Local Partners