Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man’s bonsai plant landed him in trouble.
A man’s bonsai plant landed him in trouble.
Crime

Questionable bonsai plant lands man in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Mar 2021 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man charged for cultivating a prohibited plant – marijuana – has had his charges dismissed after a court found out the plant in question was a bonsai.

Luke Anthony Sippel pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday where he was self-represented.

He told the court he got the idea from when he’d lived overseas in Los Angeles and wanted to try it himself.

He explained the plant was shaped like a thick little bush with tiny leaves.

Mr Sippel said he acknowledged it was a “bad mistake”.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy took into account the fact the plant was miniaturised and only had a very small quantity of leaf.

He acknowledged Mr Sippel was remorseful and made admissions to police and had no relevant criminal history.

Mr Dunlevy said it was a trivial offence and dismissed the charges.

northern rivers crime northern rivers crime news tweed crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bluesfest Byron Bay set to go ahead, despite COVID scare

        Premium Content Bluesfest Byron Bay set to go ahead, despite COVID scare

        News NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the event will congregate 9000 to 16,500 people each day.

        Venues respond to revelation of COVID-19 connection

        Premium Content Venues respond to revelation of COVID-19 connection

        News At least one restaurant has closed after the COVID scare

        Officer charged with manslaughter has court order upheald

        Premium Content Officer charged with manslaughter has court order upheald

        News A NSW Correctional Services officer has been charged with the manslaughter of...

        Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        Premium Content Fire reported on Pacific Highway this afternoon

        News Emergency fire crews are responding to reports of a fire