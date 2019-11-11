Question that'll see students take ideas to top scientists

Two Rivers Secondary College Lismore High Campus students will take their big idea to top scientists after being selected from a pool of 22 in Australia.

TWO students from The Rivers Secondary College Richmond River High Campus are among just 22 students from around Australia to take part in a federal student science forum next week.

Bridie Stott and Saneigh Allen will take an all-expenses-paid trip to the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation's (ANSTO) Big Ideas Forum.

Their science teacher Pauline MacLeod, who will travel with Bridie and Saneigh, said they will work with some of Australia's leading scientists in workshops and other activities to develop their curiosity about the importance of science to everyday life.

"ANSTO says the forum is more about curiosity, creativity and passion than pre-existing academic achievement," Ms MacLeod said.

"It's only by asking big questions that we challenge ourselves to come up with big solutions, and that's exactly what the forum is aiming at.

"We're delighted at the girls' success and securing places at the forum, both for their own academic and career development, and as role models to their peers for what's achievable."

Applications were made in the form of a question compiled by teams of two Year 10 students, addressing an issue they are passionate about.

They also had to submit a forty second video explaining why that issue was important to them.

Bridie and Saneigh posed the question: "Is there any alternative to making organ transplant patients' life easier and not revolve around anti-rejection medication?"

The forum is based at the ANSTO Discovery Centre at Lucas Heights and runs from Monday to Thursday next week.