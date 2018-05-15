Menu
NAPLAN results have been released.
News

REVEALED: State’s top schools for NAPLAN results

by Domanii Cameron
28th Aug 2018 12:52 PM
PRIVATE girls' schools across Brisbane have dominated this year's NAPLAN results.

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School and St Aidan's Anglican Girls School both made the top 20 for Year 3, Year 5, Year 7 and Year 9.

Meanwhile Brisbane Grammar School and Brisbane Girls Grammar School both made the top three for Years 7 and 9.

Across the board, schools in the southeast performed stronger than those in the north, with Townsville Grammar School's two campuses among a very small number of non-metropolitan schools to make the top 20.

Brisbane State High School also achieved high scores, making the top 20 for both Year 7 and Year 9.

 

Somerville House scored in the top 20 across all grades. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner
Year 3 Top 20 schools

  • Rainworth State School
  • St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
  • St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
  • Yorkeys Knob State School
  • Ashgrove State School
  • Fairholme College
  • Ironside State School
  • Clayfield College
  • MacGregor State School
  • Wishart State School
  • Kenmore South State School
  • Whitsunday Anglican School
  • Kelvin Grove State College
  • Indooroopilly State School
  • Citipointe Christian College
  • Anglican Church Grammar School
  • Somerville House
  • Pullenvale State School
  • Fig Tree Pocket State School
  • Junction Park State School

 

Clayfield College rated in the top 20 for years 3 and 5.
Year 5 Top 20 Schools

  • St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
  • Rainworth State School
  • Brisbane Grammar School
  • Townsville Grammar School (Annandale Campus)
  • MacGregor State School
  • Buranda State School
  • Indooroopilly State School
  • Somerville House
  • Sunnybank Hills State School
  • Ironside State School
  • Good News Lutheran School
  • Graceville State School
  • Chapel Hill State School
  • St Peters Lutheran College
  • St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
  • St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace
  • Wishart State School
  • Clayfield College
  • Kenmore State School
  • Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (Coorparoo)

 

Brisbane Grammar School rated in the top 20 for years 5, 7 and 9.
Year 7 Top 20 Schools

  • Brisbane State High School
  • Brisbane Girls Grammar School
  • Brisbane Grammar School
  • St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
  • St Peters Lutheran College
  • All Hallows' School
  • Ormiston College
  • Somerset College
  • Cannon Hill Anglican College
  • St Joseph's College
  • St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
  • Hillbrook Anglican School
  • Somerville House
  • Anglican Church Grammar School
  • Mansfield State High School
  • Townsville Grammar School (North Ward)
  • Brisbane Boys' College
  • Mt St Michael's College
  • A B Paterson College
  • Indooroopilly State High School

 

 

Year 9 Top 20 Schools

  • Brisbane Grammar School
  • St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
  • Brisbane Girls Grammar School
  • St Peters Lutheran College
  • Brisbane State High School
  • Samford Valley Steiner School
  • Ormiston College
  • Cannon Hill Anglican College
  • Somerset College
  • Somerville House
  • Mt St Michael's College
  • Townsville Grammar School (North Ward)
  • St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
  • All Hallows' School
  • Moreton Bay College
  • Anglican Church Grammar School
  • A B Paterson College
  • Matthew Flinders Anglican College
  • St Joseph's College
  • Mansfield State High School

 

