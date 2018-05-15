REVEALED: State’s top schools for NAPLAN results

NAPLAN results have been released.

PRIVATE girls' schools across Brisbane have dominated this year's NAPLAN results.

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School and St Aidan's Anglican Girls School both made the top 20 for Year 3, Year 5, Year 7 and Year 9.

Meanwhile Brisbane Grammar School and Brisbane Girls Grammar School both made the top three for Years 7 and 9.

Across the board, schools in the southeast performed stronger than those in the north, with Townsville Grammar School's two campuses among a very small number of non-metropolitan schools to make the top 20.

Brisbane State High School also achieved high scores, making the top 20 for both Year 7 and Year 9.

Somerville House scored in the top 20 across all grades. Picture: AAP Image/Steve Pohlner

Year 3 Top 20 schools

Rainworth State School

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

Yorkeys Knob State School

Ashgrove State School

Fairholme College

Ironside State School

Clayfield College

MacGregor State School

Wishart State School

Kenmore South State School

Whitsunday Anglican School

Kelvin Grove State College

Indooroopilly State School

Citipointe Christian College

Anglican Church Grammar School

Somerville House

Pullenvale State School

Fig Tree Pocket State School

Junction Park State School

Clayfield College rated in the top 20 for years 3 and 5.

Year 5 Top 20 Schools

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

Rainworth State School

Brisbane Grammar School

Townsville Grammar School (Annandale Campus)

MacGregor State School

Buranda State School

Indooroopilly State School

Somerville House

Sunnybank Hills State School

Ironside State School

Good News Lutheran School

Graceville State School

Chapel Hill State School

St Peters Lutheran College

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace

Wishart State School

Clayfield College

Kenmore State School

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (Coorparoo)

Brisbane Grammar School rated in the top 20 for years 5, 7 and 9.

Year 7 Top 20 Schools

Brisbane State High School

Brisbane Girls Grammar School

Brisbane Grammar School

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

St Peters Lutheran College

All Hallows' School

Ormiston College

Somerset College

Cannon Hill Anglican College

St Joseph's College

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

Hillbrook Anglican School

Somerville House

Anglican Church Grammar School

Mansfield State High School

Townsville Grammar School (North Ward)

Brisbane Boys' College

Mt St Michael's College

A B Paterson College

Indooroopilly State High School

Year 9 Top 20 Schools

Brisbane Grammar School

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

Brisbane Girls Grammar School

St Peters Lutheran College

Brisbane State High School

Samford Valley Steiner School

Ormiston College

Cannon Hill Anglican College

Somerset College

Somerville House

Mt St Michael's College

Townsville Grammar School (North Ward)

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

All Hallows' School

Moreton Bay College

Anglican Church Grammar School

A B Paterson College

Matthew Flinders Anglican College

St Joseph's College

Mansfield State High School