Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One sign propelled Fr Bower into a social media sensation. Picture: Peter Clark
One sign propelled Fr Bower into a social media sensation. Picture: Peter Clark
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Queensland's conversion therapy ban - a first for Australia

bmuir
by
24th Aug 2020 11:21 AM

Religious schools and organisations and the LNP fought a move by the Queensland government to make LGBTQIA-related conversion therapy a crime in the state last week.

All LNP members of parliament and the usual right-wing, religious stalwarts voted against the new legislation.

It is utterly perverse that religious influence continues to permeate into the legislation and politics of this country in this day and age, especially after all the harm the church has caused by interfering in public policy. Religion has no place in politics.

No one should ever dictate to a person what their sexuality should be, especially if it does not fit with nonsensical religious drivel or societal "norms".

Despite this, the government was still able to criminalise conversion therapy thanks largely to the Greens support.
Queensland is now the only state/territory that has successfully banned conversion therapy.

There is no credible evidence that conversion therapy can change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Rather, research has clearly shown that these practices pose devastating effects for young people including depression, substance abuse, decreased self esteem, homelessness and suicide.

More Stories

Show More
gay conversion therapy gay rights lnp opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Forensics still on scene of suspicious East Lismore death

        Premium Content Forensics still on scene of suspicious East Lismore death

        News A 60-YEAR-OLD woman was found deceased when emergency services arrived.

        • 24th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
        Incredible tactic rescuers used to save lost bushwalker

        Premium Content Incredible tactic rescuers used to save lost bushwalker

        News It was getting cold and dark when a bushwalker realised she was lost

        • 24th Aug 2020 10:30 AM
        Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        Premium Content Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        News SECURITY changes will force the council to redo the newly upgraded terminal.

        Mosque massacre gunman’s miserable life in jail

        Mosque massacre gunman’s miserable life in jail

        Crime Australian mass murderer Brenton Tarrant will be sentenced this week