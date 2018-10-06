Queenslanders take medals at masters

LEFT: Queensland won the Over-50s Division 2 final against New South Wales at Hepburn Park, Goonellabah, at the Australian Men's Masters Hockey Championships. FAR LEFT: A West Australia player splits his chin open in the Over-70s bronze medal match against Queensland.

Mitchell Craig

QUEENSLAND flexed their muscles with wins in gold and bronze medal games at the Australian Masters Men's Hockey Championships yesterday.

The Over-50s took out the Division 2 final against New South Wales 2-0 at Goonellabah while the Overs-70s beat Western Australia 1-0 in the play-off for bronze.

They was a mixture of size in speed in the Over-50s with Wayne Follett finishing as the top goal-scorer in the division with seven goals.

"We call him Whippet, he's fast and runs around with his head propped up,” captain David Wilson said.

"He slotted some important goals for us and worked hard throughout the tournament.

"He led from the front again today and allowed other guys to score the goals early, which really set the tone.

"We have a guy going back to Perth and another flying to Cairns but I think it will be a late one here for the rest of us.”

It was the last competition for Wilson, who will moved into the Over-55s next year.

He has won two straight with the current team whose players' occupations include furniture removal and Australian Defence Force.

"We have Will Allen, who's another little whippet and we call Graham Symes 'Sarge' because he's our big enforcer from the defence force.

"Most of us are larrikins but we work hard for each other.”

Earlier, it was a quick celebration for Queensland Over- 70s captain Don Richards.

He had to leave his team for a wedding on the Gold Coast but was returning today.

"I haven't got long to get there but I'll definitely be back here tomorrow,” Richards said.

"We had a 3-0 loss against South Australia first up and thought we might have been down in the dumps for the rest of the carnival.

"We got a lot better with each game and Western Australia gave us a really tough hit-out for the medal.

"Obviously we would have loved to have been playing in the final but we're happy to come away with a bronze.”

FNC players Steve Hunter and Paul Leadbeatter will line up for NSW against Western Australia in the Over-60s final at 11.15am today.

NSW also plays WA in the Over-60s and Over-75s while the Blues take on Queensland in the over-65s at 9am.