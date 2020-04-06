Queenslanders invade Lennox Head beach in 4WDs

Four-wheel-drives on Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head on Sunday.

LENNOX residents are up in arms about around 50 4WDs parked on the beach at Lennox Head during coronavirus restrictions.

According to Cr Keith Williams, locals have identified these as mostly Queensland-plated vehicles.

"I've received about 20-30 emails this morning (Sunday) from concerned residents," said Cr Williams.

"With Easter just around the corner, people are really fearful that large numbers of day-trippers from Queensland are going to be heading down for the long weekend.

"It significantly increases the risk for our community if people are continuing to go in and out."

"If this starts bringing cases into our area, we've also got to worry about how our hospital systems will cope."

Cr Williams also said that locals are concerned that this may lead to the whole beach being closed off to public access, which will stop residents from being able to enjoy the beach for their daily exercise.

The school holidays have begun in Queensland, and travel restrictions are in place for non-Queensland residents wanting to cross into the Sunshine State amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While the NSW border is open to Queenslanders, the Federal Government advice is that Australians must "avoid all non-essential domestic travel".

"Social distancing is slowing the spread of coronavirus and it's important that this continue at Easter," the Federal Department of Health's website says.

"Australians should stay at home this Easter and not undertake holiday travel."