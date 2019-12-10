Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Madeleine and James Whitehouse.
Madeleine and James Whitehouse.
News

Newlywed Queenslanders on NZ volcano blast missing list

by Danielle O’Neal and Nathan Vass
10th Dec 2019 5:51 AM | Updated: 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two newlyweds from Brisbane are among five Queenslanders reported as missing after the White Island volcanic eruption, while Scott Morrison has confirmed three Aussies are dead and eleven more are missing.

Newlyweds James Whitehouse, 23, and Madeleine Whitehouse, 24, both of Brisbane are holidaying in New Zealand according to their social media.

The names of the missing Australians appeared on the New Zealand Red Cross website Restoring Family Links late on Monday night after being reported missing by family or friends following the disaster.

Other Queenslanders include Amy Miall, 30, of Brisbane, Karen Brechin, 62, of Townsville and Robert Rogers, 78, of Herberton.

The Whitehouse couple are avid travellers who "love doing life together", according to their social media accounts.

The couple married in September 2018 and honeymooned in Hamilton Island.

On the anniversary of their first year of "married bliss" Mrs Whitehouse wrote about her husband: "You fill my heart with joy every day James, and I'm so blessed to be your wife."

Mr Whitehouse wrote on Instagram he "couldn't want to do life with anyone else."

Mr Whitehouse, who is originally from Toowoomba, studied industrial design at the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane.

The site says New Zealand Red Cross will respond to inquiries that have been registered on the Family Links website as soon as they are able.

New Zealand Red Cross is working with New Zealand Police to respond to this disaster.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing new zealand tourists volcano explosion white island

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man arrested for impersonating RFS member

        premium_icon Man arrested for impersonating RFS member

        News A MAN will face Lismore Local Court over allegations he was impersonating a RFS member.

        1000km of active firefront across Northern NSW

        1000km of active firefront across Northern NSW

        News Bushfire conditions are expected to worsen over the next two days

        Council to decide on next step to keep the Hannah Cabinet

        premium_icon Council to decide on next step to keep the Hannah Cabinet

        News Created by master craftsman Geoff Hannah, in honour of his family, the exquisitely...

        Will Lismore get another public holiday for the Cup?

        premium_icon Will Lismore get another public holiday for the Cup?

        News The council is set to vote on whether to approve the Turf Club’s request for the...