Thanks Queensland: You spend $153 million here every year

South-East Queensland visitors are described as the bread and butter of Byron Bay's visitor economy.

South-East Queensland visitors are described as the bread and butter of Byron Bay's visitor economy.

VISITORS from South East Queensland are the "bread and butter" of Byron's visitor economy, according to a report commissioned by Destination Byron.

The data from Tourism Research Australia found tourists from South East Queensland (SEQ) contribute to 37% of domestic overnight visitors.

Vice President of Destination Byron Jeremy Holmes said they engaged a tourism research specialist to better understand the "main" visitor economy of Byron Bay.

"It's well known the South-East Queensland market has been the dominant market for Byron," Mr Holmes said.

"SEQ as a population centre in the next 20 to 25 years is going to grow about six million people, where it is currently about three and a half."

"That market is only naturally going to get bigger because Byron is within a two-hour drive, and that demand will continue."

From 2015 to 2017 SEQ visitors were estimated to spend $463 million, or $153 million a year.

Making the total dollars spent by SEQ market in Byron Bay 29 per cent of the overall domestic overnight visitor expenditure of $529 million per annum.

However, the report also revealed these visitors aren't staying long, as over three-quarters are recorded to stay three nights or less... or over half stay two nights or less.

"As a region we need to get better at facilitating the higher yielding longer stay domestic travellers," Mr Holmes said.

"We're finding markets that come out of Melbourne and Sydney are staying at least twice as long on average."

The Domestic overnight visitor profile in Byron Bay for 2017 was:

Brisbane and Gold Coast = 37 per cent

Sydney = 23 per cent

Melbourne = 9 per cent

North Coast NSW = 7 per cent

Other = 24 per cent

"We decided to do a more specific piece to try and understand in more detail what that market means to us, who are these people and what are their travel needs and habits," Mr Holmes said.

"This work we have done identified the value of the tourism industry, some other specific points around different markets, where people are coming from and the value of each of these markets."

"Our goal here is to inform every one of the details and you can't argue with the data."

On Friday, Elements of Byron Resort will be hosting the 5th annual Destination Byron Tourism Symposium.

This years theme is exploring solutions to the collective challenges of Byron's visitor economy.

There will be speakers who are local and from abroad presenting several seminars, followed by two workshops and a final presentation.

"We really want to discuss and canvas with all of the industry and key stakeholders in this area about some of these collective challenges we face between the community and visitor economy," Mr Holmes.

"We start the day talking about some of the macro and global effects and trends and solutions that may or may not effect Byron in the future, but definitely something we need to be aware of."

"There's obviously a lot of discussion in the community at the moment and in the travel industry about the non-compliant visitor accommodation sector, of Airbnb and a whole suite of those operators," Mr Holmes said.

Tickets for the Symposium are $195 per person and can be purchased from: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=359475&.