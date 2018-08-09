Menu
Adventurer Eleanor Carey. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Sport

Queenslander breaks two world records

by Elissa Lawrence
9th Aug 2018 12:09 PM

Queensland woman Eleanor Carey has completed a world record-breaking ocean row across the Pacific Ocean.

Carey, 28, a former physiotherapist turned adventurer from Bargara, east of Bundaberg, completed the 4000km row across the mid-Pacific Ocean from California to Hawaii as part of a three-woman crew competing in the biennial Great Pacific Race.

The team, called Pacific Terrific, took 62 days to complete the epic journey in their 7.6m ocean rowing boat, Danielle.

Carey and crew mates Cazz Lander, 28, from Loughborough, in England's East Midlands, and Megan Hoskin, 34, from London, broke world records for being the first team of three to make the crossing and the youngest female crew of three to row any ocean in the world.

Carey, who had only ever rowed at university, registered for the race after watching a Netflix documentary.

She has previously climbed volcanoes in Central America, managed a surf hostel in Morocco and cycled 3000km solo and unsupported through eight countries from Norway to England in 2015.

Multiple cameras were rigged to the boat for the journey with a documentary to be made about the women's achievement.

"I would almost put nothing off limits,'' Carey said of her adventurous spirit.

"One of my mottos is to feel the fear and do it anyway.''

