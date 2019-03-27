Cool change on the horizon at last

Rain is spreading across Queensland and NSW this week. Picture: Sky News Weather

TEMPERATURES are set to drop in the coming days, with the state still feeling the remnants of Cyclone Trevor.

Following temperatures in the mid to high-30s earlier in the week, extensive cloud cover and south to southeasterly changes will bring a cool front to Brisbane and the southeast as early as today.

Temperatures are expected to stay around 25C and 26C in Brisbane, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast until Saturday.

The cooler weather comes as heavy rains and locally destructive winds continue to dominate the northwest parts of the state.

Regions around Mount Isa and Cloncurry are set to be hit with heavy rain, in excess of 150mm in the next couple of days.

The southeast can expect lighter rain and potential thunderstorms.

Brisbane and the Gold Coast region are set to receive 30-45mm today, while the Sunshine Coast can expect 50-75mm from Thursday to Sunday.

The rain has been warmly welcomed in the state's far northwest, where many graziers missed out on falls even during the February deluge that caused massive stock losses in centres such as Julia Creek and Hughenden east of Mount Isa.

At Boulia, south of Mount Isa, shire mayor Rick Britton said rain was still falling late yesterday after a brief pause during the day, and he was hoping it would settle in over night.

"We had around 63mm until 9am this morning and then around another 9mm today and it's been warmly welcome,'' Cr Britton said.

"This looks like a pretty big rain band which extends from Mount Isa out towards Cloncurry and maybe all the way down to Charleville.''

Cr Britton said while many graziers in his shire needed rain there were many more south of Boulia towards Charleville who possibly needed it more.

"If this flows through to Friday that country down towards Charleville might end up getting a few hundred millimetres of rain which will be good news for them, provided it doesn't all come down in one night,'' he said.