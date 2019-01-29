Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A southern Queensland local council has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure.
A southern Queensland local council has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure. File
Environment

Queensland town faces water shortage

by Warren Barnsley, Australian Associated Press
29th Jan 2019 9:26 AM

A southern Queensland local council has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure as they ask Roma residents to cut out non-essential water use amid a depleted supply.  

The town's water reserves are being diminished due to high, heat-related consumption and multiple equipment breakdowns, according to Maranoa Regional Council.  

Remaining equipment to pump bore water into the supply is struggling to keep up with demand ahead of an expected fix on Wednesday.  

Water pressure is also being affected.  

Authorities have pleaded with residents and sporting organisations to stop watering gardens and grounds until the supply is secured.  

"We're calling on sporting organisations in particular to ease back a little bit," the council's utilities spokesman David Schefe told AAP.  

"Water consumption has been high with the long, hot and dry summer. People coming back from holidays is also putting a drain on reservoirs."  

Cr Schefe said while $2 million per year was spent on upgrading water infrastructure, the "exasperated" council needed more state and federal funding.  

"A lot of infrastructure has reached the end of its life," he told AAP.  

"It's really hard for council to fund that. We're behind the eight ball."  

He said water supply issues were common across Queensland regional councils.

council editors picks queensland roma town water shortage

Top Stories

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    Same Lotto numbers for 40 years earns Lismore man $1m

    News "I'M A few years away from retirement so I'm going to keep it as a nice little nest egg for the next few years".

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:35 AM
    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    Police officers smash car windows to save man's life

    News The man is now recovering from his injuries in hospital

    • 29th Jan 2019 11:20 AM
    Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    premium_icon Man allegedly threatened magistrate after bail refusal

    Crime He's expected to make a fresh application for bail next month

    Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    premium_icon Hemp Embassy president to face drug-driving hearing

    Crime Nimbin man to fight his charge, but not on its "factual nature”

    • 29th Jan 2019 10:20 AM