Victoria records 394 cases and 17 deaths

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews revealed the state has recorded 394 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The premier fronted the media on Sunday morning to update case numbers and said the deaths included two men in their 50s, four in their 70s, and four women and two men in their 80s, and two men and three women in their 90s.

Andrews said 174 virus cases were not connected to any known outbreaks. He added 994 of the active cases were health care workers.

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Premier has revealed on Sunday morning.

"Well done Queensland. Thank you!" Annastacia Palasczcuk tweeted when releasing the news on Twitter.

"Let's keep it up and don't forget: wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and maintain social distancing."

Well done Queensland. Thank you!



Let’s keep it up and don’t forget: wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick and maintain social distancing. — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 8, 2020

The state has 11 active cases while 1071 patients have recovered.