Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

letterspromo

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

Originally published as Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editor picks health lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCKING ATTACK: Cops forced to taser vicious dog

        Premium Content SHOCKING ATTACK: Cops forced to taser vicious dog

        News A woman suffered serious injuries when a dog turned on her, while her neighbours could only watch in horror.

        Bluesfest’s lawyer says stallholders understood risks

        Premium Content Bluesfest’s lawyer says stallholders understood risks

        News One group asked for the return of fees due to an “unfair” clause

        Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

        Premium Content Three fire crews called to blaze at quarry near Lismore

        News FIREFIGHTERS worked quickly in an effort to get the situation under control.

        Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        Premium Content Alleged child sex offender to spend Christmas with mum

        News THE man’s bail conditions has been varied in order for him to spend the holiday in...