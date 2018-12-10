‘Project managers knew about train breaches’

TRAIN builder Bombardier warned Transport department project managers overseeing the delivery of a new passenger train fleet that their design breached disability access rules back in 2012.

But the then Liberal National Party State Government signed off on the design under a $4.4 billion contract in December 2013 and added clauses to the contract to the effect it knew of the issues, according to evidence provided by Bombardier to a Commission of Inquiry into the project.

Bombardier has told the inquiry it made clear there were issues under the Disability Discrimination Act with rolling out the six-car trains with just one toilet on board.

As previously revealed by The Courier-Mail, the decision left one of the NGR carriages with designated seating without a toilet, and the pathway to the adjoining carriage with a toilet was too narrow for people in wheelchairs.

Queensland Rail New Generation Rollingstock NGR trains

Queensland Rail was aware of the noncompliance issue in April 2012, but the design was put to Government under former LNP-appointed transport director-general Michael Caltabiano.

QR has refused to comment on its role in the project.

Its submission is confidential.

Mr Caltabiano did not return calls from The Courier-Mail.

A spokeswoman for Bombardier told The Courier-Mail today that throughout the tender process and prior to the contract being signed, Bombardier consulted with the Government and made it clear the proposed design would not be compliant, specifically with access pathways and toilets.

"This advice was incorporated into the final contract," she said.

The design flaw was known by Transport bosses, Bombardier claims.

"Bombardier built the trains in accordance with the specifications outlined in that contract.

"We believed that the final designs approved by the state reflected all of these considerations.

"However, we accept the state's decision to revise the design to further improve accessibility and we look forward to getting underway with this important work as soon as possible."

The Palaszczuk Government announced in September 2017 that it would rectify the trains by stripping toilets out of 40 trains and fitting two toilets in 35 trains on long-distance routes.

It then made an election commitment promising the rectification work would be subcontracted to a separate company, Downer EDI, at Maryborough during the 2017 election campaign.

A New Generation Rollingstock train at Ipswich.

The announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk came amid a union local jobs campaign in Maryborough and helped its MP Bruce Saunders fend off a challenge in the marginal seat.

However, the Government has since been considering a new plan to put two toilets on all 75 NGR trains and is expected to sign off on the final solution after Cabinet today.

It will also release the Commission of Inquiry findings by retired judge Michael Forde.

Mr Forde told The Courier-Mail that the inquiry found no evidence that knowledge of the disability access issues went beyond middle management to politicians and director-generals.

He revealed the probe found the project management was frustrated by multiple transfers between government departments and agencies, along with changes in Government leadership.

Former LNP Transport Minister Scott Emerson's submission to the inquiry was made public today.

"To the best of my recollection, an evaluation panel including representatives of Projects Queensland, TMR and Queensland Rail was established as part of the procurement," he says in the submission.

"There was also a technical panel which again included representatives of TMR and QR."

"These expert panels were established to ensure NGR trains met all current technical, functional and legislative requirements.

"I do not recall possible noncompliance with relevant disability legislation and regulations being flagged or discussed by the evaluation panel, Projects Queensland head Dave Stewart or TMR Director-General Neil Scales with me or the then government."

The final bill to make Queensland's new generation rollingstock diability compliant will come in at almost $336 million.

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk today said Cabinet had accepted in full the recommendations of the Forde NGR inquiry, confirming every train would be upgraded to be disability compliant.

The $335.7 million repair bill will be handed to Maryborough-based firm Downer to complete.