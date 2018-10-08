Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Workers involved in the dispute were each given a payment of $2,500. File picture: Richard Walker
Workers involved in the dispute were each given a payment of $2,500. File picture: Richard Walker
News

QR pays staff up to $2.7k each over roster fail

by Jack McKay
8th Oct 2018 5:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Rail employees involved in two rostering stuff ups were given ex-gratia payments of up $2750.

The payments have been slammed by the state Opposition, who has accused the Rail, Tram and Bus Union of having a stranglehold on QR.

The first payment was made in February 2015, after QR was accused of breaching the Queensland Rail Network Enterprise Agreement 2011 with roster changes.

Workers involved in the dispute were each given a payment of $2,500.

Another alleged rostering breach in 2016 led to further payments of between $1,200 and $2,750 for each employee.

The government is yet to confirm how many workers were given payments.

Deputy Opposition Leader Tim Mander this afternoon said Transport Minister Mark Bailey was unable to stand up to the RBTU.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's gravy train knows no end," he said.

"Is it any wonder that this rail union wants to keep Queensland Rail a closed shop."

It was revealed earlier this year that QR staff were also given lump sum payments of $1,250 to work during the Commonwealth Games.

Non train-crew employees were also paid an extra $8 an hour as an "incentive payment".

Mr Mander said the staff should not be paid extra for simply turning up to work.

"There are many other service people in the Queensland Government - our police officers and our nurses - that are called to go beyond normal duties and they don't receive these type of bonus payments," he said.

Comment has been sought from Mr Bailey.

Related Items

editors picks executive bonuses labor lnp rail fail

Top Stories

    Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

    Woman rescued from riverbank after car crash in CBD

    Breaking THREE crews worked to rescue the trapped woman.

    • 8th Oct 2018 6:01 PM
    New TV ad gives Kyogle 'publicity that money can't buy'

    New TV ad gives Kyogle 'publicity that money can't buy'

    News Supercheap Auto's international campaign puts region in spotlight

    Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain forecast

    Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rain forecast

    Weather BoM have issued a severe thunderstorm warning

    Jail for Casino man over sophisticated cannabis set-up

    premium_icon Jail for Casino man over sophisticated cannabis set-up

    Crime Will he ever learn? Probably not, a judge has said

    Local Partners