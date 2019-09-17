Queensland raiders skip Lismore Cup

FOUR CHANCES: Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison will ride the Ethan Ensby-trained Winkler in the Lismore Cup tomorrow.

FOUR CHANCES: Brisbane jockey Tegan Harrison will ride the Ethan Ensby-trained Winkler in the Lismore Cup tomorrow. ALBERT PEREZ

BALLINA trainer Ethan Ensby could well train a feature trifecta in tomorrow's $75,000 O'Brien's Plumbing & Electrical Lismore Cup (2100m) after declaration of the official field.

Ensby, who had nominated with five of his stable, accepted with four - Fencourt, Winkler, Partnership and Missile Attack.

Fencourt drew barrier one, Winkler barrier two Partnership jumps from eight and Missile Attack goes from barrier 10 in the 12-horse field.

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees had dominated nominations with four of his stayers but elected to bypass the race after his quartet copped the top and heavy weights.

Lismore Turf Club president Mark Oaten was at a loss to explain why the Queensland trainers were so thinly represented after their continual raids on Northern Rivers Racing Association tracks in recent seasons.

"I don't understand why, were they scared away by Kris Lees' four horses,” Oaten said.

"But we are down to a field of 12 (the Cup field can cater for 16) and the Rousillon and Untamed are small fields too. The Rousillon and Untamed both have eight runners (can cater for 14).

"It is very disappointing because as far as the surface goes the Queensland trainers have been raving about it.”

Ballina mare, I'll Miss You, trained by Julie Pratten is now the topweight with 58kg but has drawn the outside barrier (12).

Art Attack, 57kg, drew well in barrier three for Port Macquarie trainer Jenny Graham in a Cup field dominated by Northern Rivers Racing Association horses.

Just two Queensland runners remain - Toowoomba-trained Kuttamurra Lad (Lindsay Hatch) and Gold Coast-prepared Ocean Addict (Toby & Trent Edmonds).

They have drawn barriers six and five respectively.