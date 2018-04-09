QUEENSLAND Police are warning Games ticketholders to leave their drones at home after four incidents of drones inside the Temporary Restricted Areas yesterday.

While there was no danger to the public or Commonwealth Games venue safety, a man in his 20s has been referred to the Civil Aviation Safety Authority in relation to use of a drone in Southport.

PSA: Don’t bring your drone to the Games

Commonwealth Games Operational Commander Assistant Commissioner Peter Crawford said it was a timely reminder for people to leave their drones at home.

"The QPS and the Australian Government are committed to providing a safe and secure environment during the Commonwealth Games and related events," Assistant Commissioner Crawford said.

"Temporary Restricted Areas have been designed to ensure the security of GC2018 while also minimising the disruption for the general aviation community."

Assistant Commissioner Crawford said those breaching the no-fly zones could face serious repercussions.

"There are significant penalties that could result from a drone breaching restricted airspace and a fine of up to $250,000 may apply under Major Events legislation and other penalties may apply under the Civil Aviation Safety Regulations," he said.

"The message from police is clear: the use of drones in the restricted airspace around venues will not be tolerated.

"If you're not sure whether your flight plan is within safe airspace, then we urge you to leave your drone at home."

If anyone sees a drone operating in a restricted area and has immediate security concerns, they should contact triple-0 (000).

The Temporary Restricted Areas remain in place from March 25 until April 18. For more information on the restriction of drones during the Commonwealth Games, as well as an interactive map of restricted areas, visit https://www.casa.gov.au/aircraft/standard-page/drone-restrictions-commonwealth-games