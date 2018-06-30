Speeding ute flees with body in barrel

A LOOSELY placed tarp covering the tray of a black ute billows in the wind as the car speeds down a Brisbane highway.

A tradie's dashcam caught the moment the ute almost collided with his car as it raced past him at more than 150km/h.

Under the tarp was a barrel carrying the remains of what is believed to be a teenage girl.

Queensland Police are now in the middle of a statewide manhunt in an attempt to find Zlatko Sikorksy, 34, the alleged driver of the ute.

"It's insane thinking about it, scary really," the tradesman who was passed by the ute told 7 News.

Police believe Sikorsky has information on the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old girl, Larissa Beilby.

Investigations into Larissa's disappearance took a dramatic turn on Wednesday when police knocked on the door of a Buccan property, near Logan in Brisbane's south.

Police had been notified of Larissa's bank card being used at a Brisbane McDonald's by someone driving a black ute, The Courier-Mailreports.

CCTV from the McDonald's carpark gave them the numberplate of the ute, which led them to the Logan City home.

But when officers knocked on the door, Sikorsky fled out the back door, jumping in the black ute and driving away.

The black ute speeds down a Brisbane highway.

Officers spent the night searching for Sikorsky, responding to a number of false alarms and even locking down a popular Gold Coast shopping centre.

Police cordoned off Pimpama Shopping Centre just after dark last night, using torches to search every car as they exited and setting up barricades to stop people coming in.

Despite the thorough lockdown, it was later deemed a false alarm. It's understood police responded to a number of apparent sightings yesterday but Sikorksy remains at large.

It's believed Sikorsky was in a relationship with Larissa before she was reported missing earlier this month.

Police want to speak to Zlatko Sikorsky.

Larissa Beilby has been missing for two weeks.

In a press conference yesterday, Queensland Police would not confirm the body in the barrel was that of Larissa but did confirm the missing teenager was "associated" with the wanted man.

"I don't know the relationship, we know that they're associated but we don't know the exact relationship between them," Logan Detective Acting Inspector Scott Furlong told reporters.

Police sent out a missing persons report for the 16-year-old Craigslea State High School student earlier this week after her family and friends said they hadn't seen or spoken to her since June 18.

The Courier-Mail reports Larissa had been living in a halfway house in Brisbane had confided in friends she was worried Sikorsky was going to discover she was only 16 - more than half his age.

Larissa had left the home she shared with her dad and siblings on June 15 after a family argument.

According to a death notice, Larissa lost her mother Karen in 2006 when she was 32.

"To a mother with endless love who has made us who we are. We love and miss you and will never forget who you are," the kids' tribute read.

"We love you now and always, mum."

Sikorksy, 34, has been on the run since 1pm Wednesday after he fled from a Buccan home in the black ute to a caravan park in Stapylton, about 15km away.

A female resident there claimed he pointed a shotgun at her and demanded to be let in.

The woman said it was at that moment she saw a "dead arm" sticking out of the blue barrel.

"There was a blue barrel with, all I've seen is an arm flapping out, it was a little bit scary," she told AAP.

"There was just the one barrel, it wasn't massive either, it was only small. I just seen (sic) an arm, a dead arm."

The witness, who did not wish to be named, said the man was pointing the gun at her before offering her money to be let inside the park.

She said the ute was badly damaged and that she was surprised the man was able to drive it.

"The windows were all shot out, bullet holes through the bonnet of the ute," the woman said.

The woman from the complex claimed the man who had offered them money was "a big white dude with tattoos everywhere".

Sikorksy is well-known to authorities and before fleeing the Buccan home was already wanted on a return to prison warrant.

Mr Furlong said the man who fled in the ute was at the centre of the murder investigation but that it was possible other people were involved.

"It's hard to say whether we're looking at one person, or more persons," he told reporters.