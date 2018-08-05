Menu
Police body cam captures a drunk driver reversing into another vehicle. Picture: Queensland Police Service Facebook
Crime

WATCH: Drunk driver's dumb move

5th Aug 2018 3:29 PM

A DRUNK driver speeding through a school zone was caught reversing into another car, with the whole thing filmed by a police body camera.

Police in Brisbane were conducting traffic operations last Thursday when they saw a four-wheel drive going 76km/hr in a 40km/hr school zone.

When the police directed the 39-year-old male driver to pull over, he reversed his car and collided with another vehicle.

 

The driver was three times over the legal limit and allegedly blew a reading of 0.162.

He has been charged with driver under the influence and has received infringement notices for speeding and reversing when not safe.

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrate Court on August 22.

Neither the driver, nor the other motorist were injured in the collision, but both cars sustained minor damage.

Police instructed the driver to pull over, then he reversed into the car behind him. Picture: Queensland Police Service Facebook
The Queensland Police Service posted the video on their Facebook Page and has been viewed 107,000 times since Thursday.

Superintendent Dave Johnson said dangerous driving behaviours is â€œone hundred per cent unacceptableâ€? and police are committed to finding these drivers and getting them off the road.

    Local Partners