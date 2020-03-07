Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Queensland Mining. Rio Tinto Mining in Queensland.Coal - Hail Creek Mine.
Health

Queensland mine sends coronavirus memorandum to staff

by Domanii Cameron
7th Mar 2020 1:12 PM

TWO staff members at Glencore's Hail Creek coal operation in central Queensland are being tested for coronavirus with the company sending a memorandum out.

It's understood the staff are in isolation at the mine site.

The Courier-Mail has seen a memorandum sent by the mine to employees and contractors on Friday that says: "Both (staff members) have either recently travelled overseas or been in contact with people who have recently travelled overseas".

In a statement, Glencore said its key priority was to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

"We have activated local response plans in accordance with our company protocols and ongoing advice from Federal and Queensland Government Health authorities," he said.

"At both global and local levels, Glencore has also engaged specialist external medical expertise to guide our planning and, if needed, response measures.

"We will continue to support our employees, provide further updates on COVID-19 to our workforce and implement our local response plans."

The test results have not yet come back.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus hail creek mine mackay mining queensland mines

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man faces court for allegedly resisting breath analysis and defective interlock

        premium_icon Man faces court for allegedly resisting breath analysis and...

        News A SOUTH Lismore man faces court after allegedly refusing breath analysis and possessing a non-functioning alcohol interlock device

        Council’s plan to rebuild town ‘better than it was before’

        premium_icon Council’s plan to rebuild town ‘better than it was before’

        News IT’S been five months after bushfires destroyed the village.

        How $100,000 will help town with bushfire recovery

        premium_icon How $100,000 will help town with bushfire recovery

        News THE funds will be dedicated to improving evacuation centres, reconstruction of...

        Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        premium_icon Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

        News A ROADSHOW will share the key findings of the NSW Shark Management Strategy.