Wallace: Titans performance ‘unacceptable’

Titans players look dejected in their round one loss to the Raiders. Picture: AAP Image

GOLD Coast prop Jarrod Wallace has slammed his side's round one performance as "unacceptable" and has called for a far better display against the Sharks this Saturday night.

After a pre-season full of hope, the Titans were badly beaten 21-0 by Canberra in wet conditions at Cbus Super Stadium on Sunday night.

Players reacted with resounding accountability, with "unacceptable" proving Wallace's buzz word in teh wake of the game.

"It was disappointing," was the five-time Maroons prop's blunt assessment.

"We obviously wanted to come out and put in a good round one performance and we didn't do that. We gave them too much ball and with a side like that who are so big and mobile, the momentum that they can build obviously shows why they ended up putting (21) points on us.

"I thought our defence was really strong in first contact and things like that but when you have got to do tackle after tackle after tackle, it's just never going to work.

"We would finally get the ball back after working hard and then drop it or throw some stupid offload. It's just unacceptable."

Jarrod Wallace warned the Titans need to improve. Picture: Getty Images

Wallace said it will be important to respond swiftly in the form of a better showing at Shark Park.

"The positive thing is that it is only round one so we have got to build on that but you don't want to be going too far (without getting it together)," he said.

"We want to make sure next week we go back to the drawing board … it was just unacceptable for the kind of team thing that we are trying to build here."

Fellow forward Jai Arrow urged fans to keep the faith.

"Don't panic. It's a long season and things can happen," he said.

"We'll be better, I can guarantee that. Obviously it's time to stop talking now and go put the talk into actions."