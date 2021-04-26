Queensland man propositioned teens for sex, court told

Piotr Dadok is accused of stalking, inciting a sexual act and behaving in an offensive manner. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

A Queensland man accused of sexually inciting teenage girls in Murwillumbah claims he will spend too much time on remand awaiting hearing.

Piotr Dadok, 41, faces charges of inciting another person for a sexual act, behaving in an offensive manner and three counts of stalking or intimidation.

Police allege about 10.20am on March 7 Mr Dadok approached a 14-year-old girl on Brisbane St, Murwillumbah where he allegedly spoke to her and made several sexual propositions, before she walked away.

It is alleged in a second incident, police were called to a shopping centre on the corner of Brisbane and Wollumbin streets, Murwillumbah, after reports two children were allegedly approached by Mr Dadok, about 11.30am.

Mr Dadok, of Natural Bridge, allegedly approached the two girls, 13 and 14, and walked away when the girls sought assistance from a family member.

He appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday by audiovisual link.

His defence lawyer John Mulherin told the court he was still awaiting a full brief regarding the incident with CCTV footage and statements from two of the children still outstanding.

Mr Mulherin indicated his client also sought to apply for bail for a second time, due to the fact he would spend nine months on remand while awaiting a hearing date likely to be in November.

The matter was adjourned to May 14 to allow for the remaining evidence to be served to the defence and for a possible bail application.

Mr Dadok is expected to appear by audiovisual link.