Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Crime

Queensland man charged with $60k drought fraud

by AAP
7th Dec 2018 6:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man has been accused of trying to falsely claim more than $60,000 intended to help drought-stricken farmers.

The Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries referred the matter to police last month alleging he falsified documents to claim money under the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme.

Police said it was disappointing someone had allegedly tried to defraud the scheme while other farmers were genuinely doing it tough.

A Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A Cunnamulla man, 41, was charged with 41 charges, including five counts of fraud and 18 counts of forgery on Thursday. Picture: Nigel Hallett

"We take offences like this quite seriously as it has the potential to effect those who genuinely need and deserve this assistance," Queensland police said in a statement.

The man is due to appear in St George Magistrates Court on January 22, 2019.

drought editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    premium_icon 26 reports in 30 years but the river is still dirty

    Environment THE "inaction speaks volumes about the lack of genuine commitment to fixing the river”.

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    80,000 lights: The true spirit of Christmas lives in Ballina

    Whats On It's a bittersweet year for Ballina's most popular Santa

    Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    premium_icon Court outcome a 'wake-up call' to regulatory authorities

    News Lawyer says failed defamation case was "a win for free speech”

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Local Partners