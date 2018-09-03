Can you pass this ‘easy’ driver’s test?

Instead of the current 30-question multi-choice exam students will have to answer 400 questions, activities and challenges in an online learning portal to get their licence.

Instead of the current 30-question multi-choice exam students will have to answer 400 questions, activities and challenges in an online learning portal to get their licence.

SURELY this can't be true.

After someone posted a picture of a 60km/h sign on Reddit alongside the question "What does this sign mean?" we thought nah, it can't be a real test question. But it was.

It was attributed to a Queensland learner's driver test.

The official RACQ website has a bunch of practise questions - 30 randomly selected multi-choice questions, to be precise. So we had a go.

The multiple choice questions won't be around for much longer.

The biggest shake-up in licence testing in over four decades is due to happen at the end of this year, when the Queensland Government phases out the 30-question exam.

It will be replaced by an online learning and assessment program, PrepL, where users are expected to answer about 400 questions, and undertake activities and challenges during a four- to six-hour course, reported The Courier Mail.

According to the Courier-Mail, fed-up driving instructors have welcomed the more onerous testing, saying many young drivers were being led astray by parents who were teaching them the wrong road rules and poor driving etiquette.

About 250 people died on Queensland roads last year, and RACQ head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said he hoped PrepL could help reduce the road toll.

