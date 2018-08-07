Predator allegedly abused and filmed sleeping kids

A SEXUAL predator who broke into houses and molested sleeping children filmed himself carrying out the abuse, Queensland police allege.

Detectives are still examining video and other computer files found at the man's home in Hervey Bay and say there could be other victims.

They allege the 30-year-old filmed himself sexually abusing four children but was careful not to wake them, with the children and their parents unaware of what had happened until police contacted them.

The man was arrested on Friday, after investigators spent months viewing files found on computers and other devices seized from his home in May, following a tip-off from the public.

They then had the difficult task of trying to identify the sleeping children, who were abused and filmed. One of the man's four alleged victims is yet to be identified.

"The offences occurred at night while people were sleeping. We believe the children didn't know what had occurred," Detective Senior Constable Adam Spinks told AAP today.

"We haven't viewed all of the files … so there's always a possibility that there will be more contact offences."

Of the three identified victims, two were targeted at one Hervey Bay house, the third at another.

"We believe the offences have occurred within the last two years," Snr Const Spinks said.

Police allege the man was in possession of "a vast quantity" of child exploitation material when arrested on Friday and that he did not know his alleged victims.

He has been charged with 11 counts of indecent treatment of a child and one count of rape, a charge that can cover conduct that does not necessarily include full sexual penetration.

He's also facing three counts of making child exploitation material, six counts of burglary and two counts of wilful damage.

He was remanded in custody when he faced the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday.