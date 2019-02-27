Human rights laws pass despite LNP opposition

SWEEPING human rights laws that will affect every arm of the State Government have passed State Parliament, despite strident resistance from the LNP.

The Human Rights Act will enshrine 23 rights into legislation, including the rights to life, education, health, privacy and a fair hearing.

The laws will also lead to the creation of a Queensland Human Rights Commission, where Queenslanders can raise concerns about human rights breaches that arise from public entities.

The commission, which will serve as an independent body, will also be responsible for finding "practical solutions" to human rights breaches.

State Parliament passed the laws today during a heated debate that was cut short after the government passed a motion that limited the amount of time available for contributions.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath touted the legislation as a historic moment for Queensland, saying it would create a "modern, fair and responsive" state.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

"This legislation underscores that we must put people first in all that we do - in our actions and our decisions, and in our interactions with one another," she said.

"The primary aim of the legislation is to ensure that respect for human rights is embedded in the culture of the public sector, and that public functions are exercised in a principled way that is compatible with human rights."

The LNP voted against the legislation amid concerns it would lead to judges having greater powers than the Parliament.

"If a court is satisfied that a statutory provisions offends in some way a right then it may have the ability to issue a declaration of incompatibility," shadow attorney-general David Janetzki told the House.

"In the United Kingdom we have seen in practice what a declaration of incompatibility means - it means the right of this legislature are second to the demands of the judiciary.

"(The Parliament) is the last stand for laws in this state."

The LNP also argued that existing mechanism protected the rights listed in the legislation.

THE 23 RIGHTS PROTECTED UNDER THE LEGISLATION ARE:

Recognition and equality before the law;

Right to life;

Protection from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment;

Freedom from forced work;

Freedom of movement;

Freedom of thought, conscience, religion and belief;

Freedom of expression;

Peaceful assembly and freedom of association;

Taking part in public life;

Property rights;

Privacy and reputation;

Protection of families and children;

Cultural rights-generally;

Cultural rights-Aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders;

Right to liberty and security of person;

Humane treatment when deprived of liberty;

Fair hearing;

Rights in criminal proceedings;

Children in the criminal process;

Right not to be tried or punished more than once;

Retrospective criminal laws;

Right to education; and

Right to health services.