The Lady Cilento Children's Hospital car park is one of many across the state that are struggling to meet patient and visitor demand. Picture: Tara Croser
Politics

Govt offers solution to chronic hospital parking pain

27th Apr 2018 11:50 AM
THE Queensland government is turning to car park construction to resolve chronic shortages and costly parking fees at many public hospitals.

Health Minister Steven Miles says it's increasingly clear the government, not the private sector, is best placed to build and run hospital car parks, and staff, patients and visitors can expect lower parking charges.

On Friday he announced the government, through the Metro North Hospital and Health Service, would build a new car park at Brisbane's Prince Charles Hospital, after a protest there last month.

 

Queensland Minister for Health and Minister for Ambulance Services Steven Miles. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England
Health workers and residents had said parking costs were so high that workers and visitors were being forced to park in surrounding streets. Dr Miles said the government was increasingly moving into hospital car park construction, and taking the private sector out of the picture should resolve parking cost concerns.

"There's not a need to deliver profits to shareholders, all it needs to do is cover its costs," he said, pointing to government involvement in other new car parks going up at hospitals in the southeast.

The Prince Charles Hospital car park would not run at a profit, with fees to be set at a level to recoup capital costs, he said.

The cost and capacity of the project is expected to be known later this year and Mr Miles said it would resolve a shortfall of hundreds of parking spaces at the site.

